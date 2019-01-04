Trust me, I'm an expert

I am a recent expert on lehngas. Not of my choosing, I hasten to add — I was co-opted into the shebang when things appeared to collapse between expectations and experience. Tears were shed; tempers frayed.

When I pitched in, it was by way of support for the campaign to find the best wedding outfit ever, and to have it commissioned within the time we had at our disposal (a few months). What I hadn’t counted on was being dragged to appointments at designers’ sanctums for trials, to Chandni Chowk for comparisons, to approve (or not) the way a skirt swayed. Was it too subtle ...