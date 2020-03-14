Umpired out

The Ranji Trophy is the most prestigious tournament in India’s domestic cricket calendar. It is played in the longer format of the game. This year Saurashtra and Bengal contested the final.

Saurashtra won, but not before an element of farce was injected into the match. On the first day, one of the on-field umpires, Chettithody Shamsuddin was hit in the abdomen. He continued to officiate, but in the night felt some discomfort and had to go to a hospital for a check-up. The doctors advised him a week’s rest, as a result of which he could not make it to the ground at the start ...