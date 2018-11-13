Undermining digitisation

India saw at least 116 internet shutdowns till September this year. In calendar 2017, there were 79; the number was only 31 in 2016, according to the Software Freedom Law Center (SFLC), a not-for-profit research organisation based in New Delhi.

In reality, there may have been even more shutdowns since many states refuse to respond to RTI (Right to Information) applications asking for details of shutdowns. These can last anywhere from a day to 72 hours, or longer, and obviously, every shutdown negates the official policy thrust of promoting greater digitisation by removing the channel for ...