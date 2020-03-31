Unemployment rate during lockdown: Just like measuring water in ocean

Measuring the unemployment rate during a countrywide lockdown is like measuring water in the ocean. Water, water every where/nor any drop to drink. That was from The Rime of the Ancient Mariner by Samuel Taylor Coleridge in 1798. Today, people are stuck in their homes surrounded by empty factories, warehouses, offices and shops everywhere.

There are empty job seats everywhere, not any to gain. Today, people are stuck in their homes surrounded by empty factories, warehouses, offices and shops everywhere. There are empty job seats everywhere, not any to gain. . What is the ...