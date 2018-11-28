Unmanned and under water

Even though the flying-in-the-air type of drones are captivating us, another category of unmanned autonomous vehicles are creating ripples across the world and in India. Like the airborne drones, the marine ones are in many categories and sizes. The biggest can be unmanned submarines which can be weaponised.

And various smaller ones that can be used for civil and defence purposes. As in other cases, China has taken the lead by announcing the setting up of a deep sea exploration outpost that will use unmanned submarines. The outpost will be situated in the South China Sea and will be ...