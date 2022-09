Unproductive fertiliser policy

The government’s “one nation, one fertiliser” policy, which mandates fertiliser products of different companies to be marketed under the single brand name of “Bharat”, is ill-advised. Although all fertilisers, whether imported or produced by the public, private or the cooperative sector carry a subsidy of almost 80 to 90 per cent, it does not justify the government’s claim over their brand value. Nor does it legitimise denial of an opportunity to the companies to create their own market space through brand promotion. Besides, it also seems to impinge upon the farmers’ right to buy the products of their choice. Moreover, it is unclear whether this step conforms to the provisions of the laws concerning brands and trademarks. What is worse, this move would serve as a disincentive for to take up field programmes to introduce efficient methods of nutrient application as part of their market promotion activities.

