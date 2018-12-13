UP CM Yogi Adityanath gets the flak after Assembly election results

-
ALSO READ
No effluent discharge allowed in Ganga after Dec 15 for 2019 Kumbh: CM Yogi
Yogi Adityanath govt to host global farmers summit 'Krishi Kumbh 2018'
Ayodhya 2019: Building the Ram Temple is tougher than destroying Babri
Kumbh 2019: Sugar mills warned not to discharge effluents in Ganga basin
Ayodhya's Plan B: Rs 7.75-bn Ram statue project by Yogi Adityanath govt
-
The Bharatiya Janata Party's star campaigner and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (pictured) has taken a lot of flak since the party's defeat in the four states that went to the polls recently. While some social media users have mocked him, saying the Congress should be grateful to Adityanath for guaranteeing a spectacular comeback for the party, there seems to be a lot of disenchantment within the BJP as well. In a veiled dig at Adityanath, a former Bharatiya Janata Party MP and member of the Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas, Ram Vilas Vedanti, said if there was “growing resentment about a particular CM, then that person needs to be shunted out”. “I hope the BJP reviews the controversial statements of that person that caused resentment throughout the country,” said the former MP from Pratapgarh.
The Simhastha jinx!
While political observers have cited many reasons for Shivraj Singh Chouhan's failure to secure a fourth straight term in office, his many supporters in the Madhya Pradesh have put it down to the Simhastha Kumbh curse. They believe any government that organises the Simhastha Kumbh, held every 12 years in Ujjain, fails to get re-elected. Chouhan, they argue, succumbed to the jinx after having organised the Simhastha Kumbh Mela in 2016. There is a long list of victims of this so-called jinx. For instance, the first chief minister of the state, Ravishankar Shukla who died in office (in 1956), Govind Narayan Singh (1968), Sundarlal Patwa (in 1980 and 1992) and Uma Bharti (2004).
Wrong connection
Megastar Amitabh Bachchan took to Twitter after his latest Samsung mobile phone started acting up. The South Korean giant took notice of his tweets, “connected immediately” with Bachchan and helped resolve the problem. The episode, however, bewildered many as Bachchan, who is the brand ambassador for rival OnePlus, was openly stating that he used a Samsung phone. But that is not the first time that brand ambassadors have been caught on the wrong foot. There have been instances when brand influencers had waxed eloquent about a particular brand oblivious to the fact that their Twitter stamp revealed the name of the phone brand being used.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU