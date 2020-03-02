Virus forces world to rethink strategy

Coronavirus (Covid-19) has spread to almost 50 countries, with as many as 80,000 confirmed cases and more than 2,800 deaths, a majority of them in China.

It is too early to assess its effect on global trade and economy as every day new strains of the virus emerge and more confirmed cases are found outside China, especially in Europe (Italy), West Asia (Iran) and East Asia (South Korea and Japan). What is certain, however, is that the travel and tourism industry has been severely hit, with many people restricting non-essential travel and cancelling business, sports, cultural, religious, ...