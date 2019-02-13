Vote of confidence

The Global Innovation Policy Centre (GIPC) of the US Chamber of Commerce, which compiles the annual global IP Index, has acknowledged appreciable improvement in India’s intellectual property (IP) protection regime.

The IP Index 2019, released by it, places India at 36, up eight slots from the previous year’s 44, among 50 world economies which together account for over 90 per cent of the world’s gross domestic product. Significantly, this is for the second year in a row that India’s gain in ranking is the largest among all the countries included in the index that ...