Walk the talk on NRC

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s statements over the weekend on the National Register of Citizens (NRC) have created confusing signals for the people of India and they urgently demand clarification. Stung by the nationwide protests over the NRC and the recently passed Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) over the past week, Mr Modi chose a rally in Delhi to make three points.

First, he claimed, barring Assam, the question of a nationwide NRC had never been discussed in the Cabinet or, for that matter, at any time these past five years. Second, he said, no rules have been issued for the NRC ...