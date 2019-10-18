What Durga pujo really means

Every time I see print and television advertisements of online stores for groceries, fruits, vegetable, milk, fish and meat, I consider myself lucky to be in a small town where one still has the luxury of having everything delivered at one’s doorstep without the need for a screen. There is a certain joy of seeing and handling a loaded cart of fresh vegetables before buying.

Or having the fish cut in a specific type or piece that one wants. Of course, the flipside is that unlike a search and ‘click to buy’ option here, the vendor has ample opportunity of push selling a ...