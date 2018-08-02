When a 'revered' CEO is accused

A CEO could evoke reverence from his board of directors for many reasons. It could be any of the 5Cs: Competence, clan, connections, charisma or a combination. The phenomenon is not rare.

As a rule, it is a challenge for any board to deal with a revered CEO. If the CEO is god-like and is under the spell of another godman, then it is really very tough situation. Think of how the Aztecs lost Mexico under the spell of Huitzilopochtli, Czar Nicholas lost Russia under the spell of Rasputin, or L’Oreal heiress, Liliane Bettencourt, came under the influence of Francois-Marie ...