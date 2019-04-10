When BJP supporters targeted Congress for its slogan 'chowkidar chor hai'

President filed his nomination from the Amethi Lok Sabha constituency on Wednesday. Accompanying him were his mother Sonia Gandhi, sister Vadra, brother-in-law Robert Vadra and their children. supporters came out in significant numbers to cheer them on.

While the president and other family members travelled in an open-top vehicle, some party leaders walked alongside it. Several of them later found that their phones and wallets had been stolen. The episode gave the Bharatiya Janata Party social media supporters a good reason to ridicule the Congress for its slogan "chowkidar chor hai".

Only snakes, no ladders

Candidates canvassing for votes ahead of an election are known to do strange things to sway voters. One simply decided to groove to Bollywood music. And hoped his moves would move voters to choose him. Karnataka Housing Minister MTB Nagaraj of the Congress broke into a "nagin dance" much to the amusement of the people gathered at his rally in Hoskote, 25-odd km from Bengaluru.

As the live band that was following the minister's convoy started playing a famous song from the 1954 hit movie Nagin, Nagaraj, 67, couldn't stop himself from dancing. Translated into English, the minister's name stood for king cobra, a Congress worker proffered helpfully.

Correct budget

Former finance minister P Chidambaram (pictured) had accompanied his son Karti, who was speaking at in election rally, to Sivaganga district. Party workers, many women among them, had gathered at the event and some 100 plastic chairs were arranged for them to sit on.

When he saw the arrangement, Chidambaram asked the volunteers to remove the chairs as they might add to the event expenses and it would be difficult to explain to the expenditure observers appointed by the Election Commission if they visited the venue. The chairs were removed immediately and the women were made to sit on old flex banners. As the meeting got underway, the expenditure observers happened to drop by, as the veteran politician had rightly predicted.

The former finance minister's calculations turned correct when they went away after satisfying themselves that the party meet hadn't overshot the budget.