Where to hedge

Market performance has clearly varied according to market cap in 2018. Since January 2018, the Nifty has a positive return of 5 per cent, the Nifty Next 50 is down 8 per cent, while the Nifty Midcaps 250 and the Nifty Smallcaps 250 have lost 5 per cent and 27 per cent, respectively. Overall, the NSE500 is down 2 per cent.

Even the Nifty has delivered less than the one-year fixed deposit rate. So, it has not been a good year for equity investors. Apart from domestic political trends and a slowdown reflected in poor Goods and Services Tax (GST) collections and sub-par corporate results, ...