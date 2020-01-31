Why is there no peace dividend on the Indian subcontinent?

Here’s a puzzle: when was the last time the Indian subcontinent saw two very large armies fight on it for more than a year, causing massive devastation? Believe it or not it was 200 years ago. More accurately, 202 years ago, in 1818. On the one side was the Indian-manned army of the East India Company. On the other was the mighty Maratha army.

The Marathas lost and from then till 1860 a bankrupt English private company became the sovereign power. In 1860 sovereignty passed to the British crown. In between there was the first Afghan war between 1839-42. But that was hardly ...