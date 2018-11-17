Why Nehru is worth remembering

Despite a deliberate downgrading of his image and devaluing of his legacy there are good reasons to remember Jawaharlal Nehru on his 129th birthday this past week. India’s first and longest-serving prime minister (1947-1964) created — or at the very least imagined — a modern, democratic nation-state of the 20th century.

The words “secular” and “socialist” prefixed to the ideals of a republic are among the most contested and derided today but they were the foundational underpinning of his beliefs. But imagine it otherwise. Where Prime Minister ...