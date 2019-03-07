Will banks get their remuneration policy right?

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) put out a discussion paper on compensation practices in banks. Although this would have been in the works for a while, I have no doubt that media reports on the amount of its CEO’s bonus that ICICI Bank proposes to claw back — despite there being no confirmation on the exact figure — hastened the publication of this report.

For far too long, under its current guidelines, the RBI has signed off on a bank CEO salary, ignoring ESOPs, which have become the largest component of any bankers pay packet (Exhibit 1). RBI, belatedly many will argue, ...