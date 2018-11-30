What next after mining, manufacturing pull down GDP data?

At the end of the day, the Central Statistics Organisation (CSO), which released the gross domestic product (GDP) data for the July-September quarter of 2018 on Friday, proved that all forecasters were a little optimistic. The final official print was a few decimal points lower than what the country’s top institutions had forecast.

The consensus estimate (based on forecasts by SBI, CRISIL, CARE Ratings, India Ratings and ICRA) had put the GDP growth figure at 7.4 per cent. CSO’s figure was 7.1 per cent, much lower than the 8.2 per cent figure for the April-June ...