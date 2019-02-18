Will Sebi's fresh impetus revitalise investor interest in REITs, InvITs?

Since the inception of Infrastructure Investment Trusts (InvITs) and Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) norms in 2014, the capital market regulator has made several amendments in a bid to attract investors. But so far, India has only seen three InvITs come to the market, having raised about Rs 10,000 crore.

Besides, there is only one REIT which is in the process of making a public offer. To make the instrument viable, the market regulator had of late come out with a new set of guidelines to boost the popularity of such trusts' structure in India. The proposed framework has ...