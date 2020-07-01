Will today's economic scratch leave a scar?

Economic growth estimates for the current year continue to be lowered, simply because so little about the trajectory of Covid-19 is known. In fact, some fatigue has set in over the excessive analysis around this year’s growth. And slowly, but surely, all eyes are looking further ahead.

What does the future hold when the pandemic is behind us? The concept that best encapsulates the debate in one number is potential growth. Technically speaking, this refers to the level of economic growth that can be sustained without stoking inflation or other macro imbalances. Functionally, it ...