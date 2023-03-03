JUST IN
Do odd alliances make bad brand flirtations?
Withering away
A sporting chance that can go astray
Growth and glory: Might the two Asian cheetahs end up in another dead heat?
After CEC, will there also be a change in how judges are appointed?
Batteries, metals and a supercycle
Prayer for policy
New thermal plants: A reality check
Mutual funds beyond returns
India's Q3 GDP numbers: Testing growth guardrails
You are here: Home » Opinion Â» Columns
A sporting chance that can go astray
icon-arrow-left
Do odd alliances make bad brand flirtations?
Business Standard

Withering away

When it comes to cultural heritage, India is clearly a country like no other

Topics
BS Opinion

Veenu Sandhu 

Veenu Sandhu

The setting was perfect: Khajuraho, the ancient city of magnificent temples and stunning statues. And the message powerful: Return India’s “displaced” cultural treasures voluntarily.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on BS Opinion

First Published: Fri, March 03 2023. 22:56 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.