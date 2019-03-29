Buying a used vehicle? What you should know about transferring insurance

I have recently bought a two-year-old car for daily commute. I want comprehensive protection against flood and theft. Are there policies that come with a built-in engine protector cover? Flood and theft are in-built perils covered under the standard motor package policy.

To protect your engine from damage related to floods, rains and others, you can purchase a separate add-on engine protector cover that is available with most insurance providers. You need to pay additional premium for this cover. This coverage is allowed up to a defined age of the vehicle, depending on terms and ...