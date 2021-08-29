CBDT extends due dates for e-filing of various Income Tax forms

-
ALSO READ
Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra set to become the next CEC
Sushil Chandra assumes charge as the 24th Chief Election Commissioner
CBDT Chairman Mody's tenure ends; Mohapatra given additional charge
Finance ministry to issue appreciation certificates to 54,439 GST payers
Sale by govt of Cairn Energy's 'attached' shares a bad decision: Experts
-
In a relief for taxpayers, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has extended the due dates for filing of various electronic forms under the Income Tax Act, 1961.
In a statement, the Finance Ministry said that the move comes on the back of difficulties reported by taxpayers and other stakeholders.
"On consideration of difficulties reported by the taxpayers and other stakeholders in electronic filing of certain Forms under the provisions of the Income Tax Act, 1961, read with Income Tax Rules, 1962 (Rules), the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has decided to further extend the due dates for electronic filing of such forms," it said.
The application for registration or intimation or approval under Sections 10(23C), 12A, 35(1)(ii)/(iia)/(iii) or 80G of the Act in Form No 10A required to be filed on or before June 30, 2021, and extended to August 31, may now be filed on or before March 31, 2022.
Further, the application for registration or approval under Sections 10(23C), 12A or 80G of the Act in Form No 10AB, for which the last date for filing falls on or before February 28, 2022, may be filed on or before March 31, 2022, it said.
"The Equalisation Levy Statement in Form No 1 for the Financial Year 2020- 21, which was required to be filed on or before June 30, 2021, as extended to August 31, 2021 vide Circular No 15 of 2021 dated August 3, 2021, may be filed on or before December 31, 2021," said the statement.
Among other relaxations, the Finance Ministry said that uploading of the declarations received from recipients in Form No 15G/15H during the quarter ending June 30, which was originally required to be uploaded on or before July 15, and subsequently by August 31, may be uploaded on or before November 30.
--IANS
rrb/sn/vd
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU