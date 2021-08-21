CBDT issues Rs 49,696-cr refunds to 2.2 mn taxpayers from Apr 1-Aug 16

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has issued refunds of over Rs 49,696 crore to more than 22.75 lakh taxpayers between April 1 and August 16, the Department of India said on Saturday.

refunds of Rs 14,608 crore issued in 21,50,668 cases and corporate refunds of Rs 35,088 crore issued in 1,24,732 cases, the informed.

" India: issues refunds of over Rs. 49,696 crore to more than 22.75 lakh taxpayers between 1st April 2021 to 16th August 2021," the Income Tax India tweeted.

Earlier, on August 7, the department had said that it has issued income tax refunds of Rs 45,897 crore to 21.32 lakh taxpayers between April 1 and August 2.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)