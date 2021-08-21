CBDT issues Rs 49,696-cr refunds to 2.2 mn taxpayers from Apr 1-Aug 16

-
ALSO READ
A dive into the govt's plan to overhaul entry into the civil services
Sushil Chandra assumes charge as the 24th Chief Election Commissioner
Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra set to become the next CEC
CBDT Chairman Mody's tenure ends; Mohapatra given additional charge
Finance ministry to issue appreciation certificates to 54,439 GST payers
-
The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has issued refunds of over Rs 49,696 crore to more than 22.75 lakh taxpayers between April 1 and August 16, the Income Tax Department of India said on Saturday.
Income tax refunds of Rs 14,608 crore issued in 21,50,668 cases and corporate tax refunds of Rs 35,088 crore issued in 1,24,732 cases, the CBDT informed.
"Income Tax India: CBDT issues refunds of over Rs. 49,696 crore to more than 22.75 lakh taxpayers between 1st April 2021 to 16th August 2021," the Income Tax India tweeted.
Earlier, on August 7, the department had said that it has issued income tax refunds of Rs 45,897 crore to 21.32 lakh taxpayers between April 1 and August 2.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU