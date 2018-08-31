Chase the adrenaline rush by travelling solo to these destinations

Henry Miller once said, "One's destination is never a place, but always a new way of seeing things." Similarly, travelling for adventures and seeking thrilling experiences has become the new way of exploring. What is interesting is that the trend of travelling alone is becoming more popular among Indians.

"The trend is growing mainly among the youngsters – people in the 18-35-year age group.Most of the solo travellers prefer active and experiential journeys," says Karan Anand, head of relations, Cox and Kings. According to ...