Covid-induced price correction sees luxury homes making a comeback

One positive outcome of the coronavirus spread is magnification of human imagination, especially when it comes to sprucing up the home. This is because one's house is no longer just a castle, but has morphed into an office-cum-gym-cinema hall-cum-many other things rolled into one.

But in order to accommodate these luxuries, one needs more space. Which is why you will see many who were looking at a 3BHK earlier, willing to stretch a bit and pick up a 4BHK instead, while those fixated on 4BHK earlier moving up a notch to acquire a villa or penthouse. With more time to think and more ...