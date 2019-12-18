JUST IN
Don't know how to invest in stocks? You can join these courses to learn

Whether in search of additional income or simply for the thrill of trading, a lot of people are joining courses on investing in the stock market

Ashley Coutinho & Bindisha Sarang 

Kolkata-based Rohit Poddar, a 27-year- old mechanical engineer and MBA from IIM-Ahmedabad, is involved in his family business (jute processing machinery). But during his lunch breaks, he is busy trading in the stock market. “I have developed two strategies based on which I place trades.

I review the strategies once every two weeks and devote two hours on Sundays comparing my performance with the benchmark indices,” he says. Poddar was investing earlier as well but was unhappy with the time taken to realise gains. That motivated him to join a six-month part-time course in ...

First Published: Wed, December 18 2019. 22:51 IST

