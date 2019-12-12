Buying a car? Enjoy attractive festive-season discounts in December

Did you know that when you buy your car really matters? In December, good deals and discounts are available on vehicles, thanks to the festive season, which starts pre-Diwali and lasts until the new year. According to media reports, cars will become dearer in the new year.

Maruti has already announced a price hike; others will follow suit. But does that mean it makes sense to buy a car in December and not in January or later? Buying in December: December is both the best and the worst month to buy a car. Says Hemant Dalvi, managing director, Genistra Cars Bazzar: “This is the ...