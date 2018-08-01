Financial planning: Readers' Corner

For the past 10 years, I have been saving for my children’s education by investing in mutual funds. My eldest son is now 21 and the younger one is 19. My elder son will need the money in two years. I am very close to meeting the corpus that I had in mind.

Should I now start redeeming and putting the money in my bank account with a sweep in deposit facility? Yes. But instead of redeeming the money I would recommend that you switch it into short-term funds. The returns will be a little more than those from a sweep-in deposit account. Redeem in parts so that you can earn a ...