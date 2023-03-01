JUST IN
House rent allowance: Tax exemption can be claimed on rent paid to parents
Business Standard

How wholelife plans can help transfer tax-free wealth to next generation

The policies provide cover till age 90-100 years; if payout comes as death benefit, it will be tax-free in the hands of nominees

Topics
Insurance Sector | Budget 2023 | insurance policies

Sanjay Kumar Singh  |  New Delhi 

Life insurance
Photo: Shutterstock

Budget 2023 has proposed that starting from April 1, income from insurance policies (other than Ulips) whose premium (or aggregate premium for several policies) exceeds Rs 5 lakh in a year will be taxed at slab rate. Death benefit will remain tax exempt. Many financial experts expect wholelife plans (including those with a premium exceeding Rs 5 lakh) to be sold aggressively in the aftermath of this change.

First Published: Wed, March 01 2023. 18:12 IST

`
