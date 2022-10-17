Maximise gain from market fall with value averaging plan: Experts

(MF) investors are often unable to derive the full benefit of the returns their funds generate owing to their behavioural biases. Many of them enter the markets amid a bull run, when valuations are expensive, because of the FOMO (fear of missing out) factor. When the markets inevitably correct and stay low for some time, they turn fearful and despondent, and ultimately exit. A recent Morningstar study says investors have earned between 2.17 and 21.8 percentage points less over five-year spans across different fund categories due to their tendency to enter and exit at the wrong time.