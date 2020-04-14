PPF to recurring deposits: Breather for investors in small savings schemes

The finance ministry on recommendation from the department of posts has relaxed the provisions for account holders of public provident fund (PPF), Sukanya Samriddhi Account (SSA) and recurring deposits (RDs). Other measures have also been taken to make life of the small depositor simpler.

Penalty/revival fees have been waived until June 30 for not investing the minimum amount due for the financial year 2019-20 and April 2020 (as the case may be) in various small savings schemes. So, in case you were not able to make any deposits in FY 20, there won’t be any default fee for the time ...