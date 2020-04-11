You get 3 more months to deposit money in PPF, Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana

JUST IN
Govt sets up control room to address worker issues during Covid-19 lockdown
The deadline to make deposits in PPF and Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana for the financial year 2019-20 (FY20) has been extended till June 30 this year

Indivjal Dhasmana  |  New Delhi 

Also, if no money is deposited in these accounts in FY20, no default fee would be levied if deposits are made till June 30 this year, according to a memorandum issued by the ministry.

The finance ministry has relaxed provisions for small saving schemes, allowing people three more months to make deposits in their accounts, as the country battles the coronavirus disease pandemic.

The deadline to make deposits in public provident fund (PPF) and Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana for the financial year 2019-20 (FY20) has been extended till June 30 this year. However, customers will be able to deposit only till the upper limit, which is Rs 1.5 lakh a year, in these two schemes.

First Published: Sat, April 11 2020. 23:26 IST

