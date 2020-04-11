You get 3 more months to deposit money in PPF, Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana

The finance ministry has relaxed provisions for small saving schemes, allowing people three more months to make deposits in their accounts, as the country battles the disease pandemic.



The deadline to make deposits in (PPF) and for the financial year 2019-20 (FY20) has been extended till June 30 this year. However, customers will be able to deposit only till the upper limit, which is Rs 1.5 lakh a year, in these two schemes.



Also, if no money is deposited in these accounts in FY20, no default fee would be levied if deposits are made till June 30 this year, according to a memorandum issued by the ministry.

