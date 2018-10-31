Railways liable for theft in train

When someone is travelling by train on a particular sector, and there is a theft, is the consumer allowed to file a complaint from the place the ticket was bought, or will he be forced to file it from the area where the theft occurred, or it is discovered? This issue has been dealt with by the National Commission in a recent judgement.

Sunil Kumar, a resident of Fatehpur, along with his wife, children and mother had reserved accommodation for travelling on Coimbatore-Jaipur train number 12969. While they were travelling on June 21, 2015, some unknown persons entered the train and ...