Readers' Corner: Financial planning

Recently, Hawkins Cookers announced high interest rate on their fixed deposit (FD). The returns are far better than what an investor can get in a debt fund or even non-convertible debentures (NCDs).

Do you think a company FD with such returns can be a better option than debt funds and NCDs? How do I weigh the risk between the three investment avenues? Each investment option comes with its own set of positives and negatives. A company is willing to pay you a higher rate of interest if it finds it difficult to raise money at a lower rate. As investors, our problem is generally solved ...