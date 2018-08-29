Readers' corner: Tax

Within my salary bank account, there’s also a reimbursement account. When filing my tax return do I need to provide details of the reimbursement account as a separate bank account or just mentioning my primary bank account will suffice? It is clearly stated in the instructions issued by the department to file a return, details of all savings and current accounts held by you at any time during the year are required to be reported.

However, it is not mandatory to provide details of dormant accounts which are not operational for more than three years. The account number ...