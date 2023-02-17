JUST IN
Real estate or stock market: Make investment decision based on conviction
Retired couples can earn Rs 8,00,000 from select govt investment schemes
Six easy steps to open an SIP online for those new to mutual funds
15 schemes you might want to invest in to save income tax in FY24
New REIT, InvIT regime spells higher taxation for sovereign funds
10 best tax-saving mutual funds in 2023
Murugappa group's Chola expects 30% AUM growth next fiscal, bets on EVs
Build diversified portfolio, don't chase the mirage of safe equity fund
Investors should avoid NCDs rated below AA despite mouthwatering returns
Invest in multi-asset funds for protection against downside risk
You are here: Home » PF Â» News Â» Investments
Conduct separate title searches on plot, apartment to avoid disputes
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Real estate or stock market: Make investment decision based on conviction

Stick to asset class you are confident about and are certain that you stay with them for the long term

Topics
Personal Finance  | Financial planning | mutual funds investments

Deepesh Raghaw 

investment bankers

Amit earned a reasonable return on his mutual fund investment made 15 years back. Roshan invested Rs 50 lakh in a residential property 15 years ago and the value grew to Rs 2 crore. He was proud of this investment decision.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Personal Finance

First Published: Fri, February 17 2023. 19:52 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.