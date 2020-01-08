JUST IN
Realty Check: Current rates and unit sizes in the Rs 1-1.5 cr price range

If you are looking at buying real estate, an idea about prevailing rates would come in handy

Business Standard brings you a snapshot of average current rates and unit sizes in localities that offer property in the price range of Rs 1 crore and Rs 1.5 crore. If you are looking at buying real estate, an idea about prevailing rates would come in handy.

Note

  • The ticket price range considered for the above data points is between Rs 1 crore and Rs 1.5 crore
  • All the data points discussed in the above table refer to primary market only
  • Above residential data set comprises of residential apartments only
  • Above residential data is representative of organised real estate developers only
  • The top performing micromarkets based on sales during last year (November-2018 to October-2019) is represented on the above table
  • Data points are updated till October 2019

Source: PropEquity


Chart



Chart



Chart
First Published: Wed, January 08 2020. 22:18 IST

