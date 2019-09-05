Realty check: Current rates, unit sizes in Rs 2 cr-Rs 2.5 cr price range

Business Standard brings you a snapshot of average current rates and unit sizes in localities that offer property in the price range of Rs 2 crore-Rs 2.5 crore.

If you are looking at buying real estate, an idea about prevailing rates would come in handy. Note · Ticket price range considered for the below data points is between Rs 2-Rs 2.5 crore ·All the data points discussed in the below table refer to Primary Market only ·below residential data set comprises of Residential Apartments only ·below residential data is representative of organized ...