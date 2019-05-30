Ride the economic growth theme with banking and financial sector funds

The S&P BSE Bankex Index has run up 18.10 per cent over the past three months. Over this period, banking and financial services funds have given a category average return of 17.28 per cent.

Let us examine whether this is a good time to invest in this sector. The banking sector provides credit, which is the lifeblood that supports economic growth. For investors this sector that can serve as a proxy if they wish to ride India’s economic growth story. “The market is of the view that with a strong mandate, the new government will be able to take decisive policy actions and ...