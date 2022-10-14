Select lender that will offer amount needed to buy chosen property

With Diwali about 10 days away, lenders have started announcing their special offers on home loans. State Bank of India (SBI) is offering a discount of up to 25 basis points on interest rate to new borrowers (also on home loan balance transfer). It has also waived the processing fee till January 31, 2023. HDFC is offering discounts of up to 20 basis points to new borrowers. Both SBI and HDFC have pegged their lowest rate at 8.4 per cent. Several other lenders have announced waivers of processing fee.
First Published: Fri, October 14 2022. 18:43 IST
