Selling gadgets online is safer, convenient: Here's how to get best price

When a person is upgrading his smartphone, he usually offers the old one in exchange for the new on an e-commerce website or sells it on peer-to-peer selling platforms like Olx and Quikr. But if you want a better price than e-commerce platforms and also avoid the hassle of negotiating with multiple buyers, you can sell the old gadget on re-commerce platforms.

Re-commerce or reverse commerce websites are those where one can sell a good that was previously owned. These websites such as Getinstacash.in and Recycledevice.com and other can instantly give the seller a quote for his device. If ...