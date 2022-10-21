JUST IN
Three to five-year gilts are attractive in current times, say experts
Stagger entry into longer-duration funds over next six months: Experts
Scrutinise your no-cost EMI offers for hidden charges, say experts
Time-starved investors must stick to index funds
Small-cap funds can be rewarding for those who can stomach volatility
Ring-fence your wealth from creditors by setting up wills and trusts
Near-term outlook bleak: Enter silver with a horizon of at least 2-3 years
Match limited exposure with long investment horizon for small-caps' safety
Don't invest directly in markets if you can't analyse stocks, say experts
Why LRS route for investing in capital markets abroad is mainly for HNIs
You are here: Home » PF » News » Investments
Phones, watches, cameras: Diwali gift shopping is back with a bang
Business Standard

What NRIs on short visits to India must consider before buying property

If they can't do the due diligence on the developer and the property themselves, they should engage the services of a lawyer or a professional property consultancy

Topics
Personal Finance  | Real Estate  | property market

Sanjay Kumar Singh  |  New Delhi 

Mumbai real estate, Mumbai housing
Photo: Bloomberg

Non-resident Indians (NRIs) usually visit India during the October to December period. Besides meeting their family and friends, many also try to purchase a residential property.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Personal Finance

First Published: Fri, October 21 2022. 20:42 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.