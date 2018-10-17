You may get expensive gifts during the festive season: Are they taxable?

This festival season, if you receive an expensive gift from someone other than a close relative, you will need to declare it in the income tax returns and pay tax on it. There are ten different gift categories that need to be declared and paid tax on when received from someone in a personal capacity.

These include cash, bullion, jewellery, shares, financial securities, drawing, paintings, and immovable property. According to income-tax laws, any gift above Rs 50,000 received from a person other than a close relative (spouse, parents, sibling, grandparents, lineal ascendants or ...