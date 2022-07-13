SC to hear pleas challenging Agnipath scheme for defence forces on July 15

-
The Supreme Court will hear pleas challenging the Agnipath recruitment scheme for defence forces on July 15.
The plea will be heard by a bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and AS Bopanna.
Various petitions were filed before the top court challenging the Agnipath recruitment scheme for defence forces.
The Central government has also filed a caveat application in the Supreme Court urging it to hear the government in the petitions filed before the top court challenging the Agnipath recruitment scheme for defence forces.
A Caveat application is filed by a litigant to ensure that no adverse order is passed against him or her without being heard.
Advocate Harsh Ajay Singh has filed a PIL seeking directions to the Centre to reconsider its Agnipath recruitment scheme for armed forces.
The plea said the announcement of the scheme has caused nationwide protests in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, Haryana, Uttarakhand, West Bengal and various other states due to the short-term duration of the scheme in the Indian Army for four years coupled with future uncertainties of the trained 'Agniveers'.
The advocate has also sought a stay in the implementation of the scheme from June 24, 2022.
Advocate ML Sharma also filed the PIL seeking quashing of the Centre's notification for the Agnipath scheme saying the scheme is "illegal and unconstitutional".
The Union Cabinet on June 14 approved a recruitment scheme for Indian youth to serve in the three services of the Armed Forces called Agnipath and the youth selected under this scheme will be known as Agniveers.
Agnipath allows patriotic and motivated youth to serve in the Armed Forces for a period of four years. The Agnipath Scheme has been designed to enable a youthful profile of the Armed Forces.
