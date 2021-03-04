Aage-Aage dekhiye: Nitish Kumar refuses to reveal cards on RLSP-JDU merger

-
ALSO READ
'challenging Mussolini, Hitler rule' with his new directive on protest
For the Union govt the best farm policy would be to let states deal with it
Bihar polls: Nitish gives govt report card, attacks Tejashwi, Tej Pratap
Bihar polls: Tejashwi Yadav accuses CM Nitish of doing appeasement politics
Nitish govt misusing old phone number to defame Tejashwi Yadav: RJD
-
Refusing to reveal cards on merger with Rashtriya Lok Samata Party (RLSP) president Upendra Kushwaha, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday said, "Aage-Aage dekhiye (let's see)", however on the other side Kushwaha called a meeting of its functionaries from the district as well as from the national level for the two-days meeting to decide its future course of action.
"There will be a meeting of the party's national and state executives on March 13 and 14. During that meeting, the district council, district president and all the RLSP party workers will be present and will work on whatever party decides,' Kushwaha said indirectly hinting at the merger.
Kushwaha, who was then a JD(U) Rajya Sabha member, had parted ways in 2013 and floated his own outfit. Then, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had accepted the RLSP under its wing. The party had won all the three Lok Sabha seats it contested, riding the Modi's wave and Kushwaha was elected from Karakat and was given a berth in the Union council of ministers.
A few years later he crossed over to the Grand Alliance on the eve of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, quitting his ministerial berth.
In the recent Bihar assembly election 2020, he fought the elections as part of an alliance comprising, among others, Asaduddin Owaisis AIMIM (All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen) and Mayawatis' Bahujan Samaj Party, declaring itself the Chief Ministerial candidate but could not win even a single seat.
On the other side, BJP won more seats than JD(U) now Nitish Kumar is busy consolidating his grip over the "Luv Kush" combination, a colloquial term for OBC (Other Backward Class) Kurmis and Kushwaha who have stood by Kumar's side in the worst of times.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU