AAP became new hope of people, scripted histories in politics: Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister said the Aam Aadmi Party, which marked its 10th foundation day on Saturday, scripted many histories in Indian with the love of the citizens.

The was founded in November 26, 2012, by Kejriwal. He chose to float the party on this day as the Constitution of India was adopted on this day in 1949.

" was established 10 years ago on this day. In these 10 years, with the immense love of the public and efforts of the workers, the party created many histories in Indian politics," Kejriwal tweeted.

"Today, the has become the new hope of the people of the country. We are trustworthy," he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)