AAP became new hope of people, scripted histories in politics: Kejriwal

The AAP was founded in November 26, 2012, by Kejriwal. He chose to float the party on this day as the Constitution of India was adopted on this day in 1949

AAP | Arvind Kejriwal | Indian constitution

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Arvind Kejriwal
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo: ANI)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the Aam Aadmi Party, which marked its 10th foundation day on Saturday, scripted many histories in Indian politics with the love of the citizens.

The AAP was founded in November 26, 2012, by Kejriwal. He chose to float the party on this day as the Constitution of India was adopted on this day in 1949.

"Aam Aadmi Party was established 10 years ago on this day. In these 10 years, with the immense love of the public and efforts of the workers, the party created many histories in Indian politics," Kejriwal tweeted.

"Today, the Aam Aadmi Party has become the new hope of the people of the country. We are trustworthy," he added.

First Published: Sat, November 26 2022. 13:31 IST

