AAP names former TV anchor Isudan Gadhvi as CM candidate for Gujarat

The announcement was made by Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal who said the 40-year-old Gadhvi got as many as 73 per cent votes in a poll conducted by the party.

Topics
AAP | Gujarat elections | Gujarat

Press Trust of India  |  Ahmedabad 

AAP, Aam Aadmi Party, symbol
Gadhvi was pitted against state party unit chief Gopal Italia, who played a key role in the Patidar community agitation.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday named former TV anchor and journalist Isudan Gadhvi as its chief ministerial candidate for next month's Assembly elections in Gujarat.

The announcement was made by Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal who said the 40-year-old Gadhvi got as many as 73 per cent votes in a poll conducted by the party.

Gadhvi was pitted against state party unit chief Gopal Italia, who played a key role in the Patidar community agitation.

He hails from a farmers' family in Dwarka district's Pipaliya village and belongs to the other backward castes, which account for 48 per cent of the state's population.

Kejriwal said the party conducted the poll by asking people to call a phone number and listen to a recorded message which asked them to choose their chief ministerial face.

First Published: Fri, November 04 2022. 14:54 IST

