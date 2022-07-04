Abu Azmi objects renaming of Aurangabad, asks will it ensure development

-
Samajwadi Party MLA Abu Azmi on Sunday objected to the renaming of Aurangabad and Osmanabad as Sambhajinagar and Dharashiv respectively, saying such steps are a challenge to the Constitution.
Speaking during a congratulatory motion after the election of Rahul Narvekar as the new Speaker in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, Azmi said, You should focus on the Constitution instead of the majority alone. Can anyone guarantee that by changing the name of the city, all of its issues are resolved?
If development is taking place by simply changing the name then I do not have any issues. But what message this (erstwhile MVA) government is giving by changing only Muslim names?" he asked.
Former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray in his last cabinet meeting on Wednesday had approved the renaming of Aurangabad and Osmanabad districts.
Why cannot a new city be built in the name of the late Balasaheb Thackeray? If it happens, I will clap and welcome it, Azmi said.
Shiv Sena MLA Bhaskar Jadhav said, Mughal ruler Aurangzeb was a tyrant and hence his name should be changed. This has nothing to do with the Hindu-Muslim issue.
