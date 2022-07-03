NDA govt striving to bring positive change to every Indian: PM Modi

Prime Minister on Sunday said the NDA government at the Centre has been trying to bring positive change in the life of every person in the country and make their life easier during the past eight years.

Addressing a massive public meeting titled 'Vijay Sankalp Sabha' at Parade Grounds here, Modi, trying to prepare the party cadre for next year's Assembly polls, said the people of Telangana yearn for a 'double engine growth' and asserted this will be fulfilled when the BJP comes to power in the state.

'Double engine' government or growth is a reference made by Modi and BJP of progress in party-ruled states with the aid of the NDA government at the Centre.

"During the past eight years we are putting our efforts to bring positive change in every Indian's life. We are working tirelessly on how to make people's lives easier, and how to distribute the fruits of development to every person and region, Modi said.

Quoting a survey report, Modi said the ratio of deposits by women in banks is steadily growing. The survey report further stated today properties in the name of women have also increased and their participation in financial decisions of families is also on the rise, he said.

"This has been possible because we connected our sisters with the banking system. Promoted a more pro-active role of daughters in the country's economy,'' he said adding more women now have Jan Dhan bank accounts.

Reacting to Modi's speech, Telangana health Minister T Harish Rao in a tweet said the PM says that his government is uplifting women in the country.

"Why was the Women reservation Bill not passed and why was there no answer for that? Our Chief Minister KCR (K Chandrasekhar Rao) gave 50 per cent reservation to women in local bodies and showed his commitment," Harish Rao said raising a host of questions to Modi.

During the 30 minute speech, Modi did not take Rao's name even once, but kept harping on the developmental work his government is undertaking in the country and also in Telangana.

"We have seen in other states also wherever there is BJP's 'double engine government', development of those states and people's trust has grown manifold. This is also the expectation of the people of Telangana and they want a BJP's double engine government".

"I assure you when a double engine government under BJP is formed in Telangana then development works will speed up in the state. We have to join everyone with development. We have to further speed up the pace of development of Telangana. With everyone's efforts we can take Telangana to new peaks of development," Modi said.

He said the people of Telangana are known in the entire world for their hard work and dedication for the nation's development.

Referring some historic and religious places of Telangana, Modi said the state's culture, art and architecture are a matter of pride for the country.

The state's all-round development is among the first priorities of BJP, he said, adding, "we are continuously working for the development of Telangana".

Those who were deprived of even basic amenities for decades "we made them partners in development through schemes," Modi said. This is the reason why the poor, Dalits, weaker sections believe that the BJP-led government will fulfill their needs and expectations. BJP government has focused on empowerment of women and provided them with safety and security, he added.

The policies and welfare schemes of BJP government have benefitted everyone without any discrimination.

"This is 'Sabka Saath aur Sabka Vikas' (inclusive development). That's why the common people of the country trust the BJP so much and I am happy this trust on BJP is also growing among the people of Telangana," Modi said.

There has been gradual increase in support of people of Telangana for BJP since the 2019 Lok Sabha elections which was also witnessed during the party's impressive performance during GHMC polls, he said.

Telangana is a big centre in research and innovation. During the corona pandemic the work done here on vaccines and others helped in saving crores of lives in the world, he said.

The BJP government is making serious efforts for setting up a modern science city in Hyderabad, Modi said adding the Animal Resource Facility and BioMedical Research centres were established in the city recently.

The central government revived closed fertiliser plants in the country including the Ramagundam fertiliser plant in Telangana and this is a big facility for the farmers of the state and the entire country, Modi said.

To ease traffic congestion in Hyderabad, the central government is building four and six lane flyovers and elevated corridor besides Regional Ring Road, he said.

Highlighting several central government projects, Modi also said pointed out at railway initiaitives in the state and on laying of new rail lines.

Once the BJP government comes to power in the southern state, being ruled by the K Chandrasekhar Rao-led Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) since 2014, the pace of development will be faster, Modi said.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, a disaster after 100 years, his government put all efforts to support every family in Telangana, like they did for the rest of the country, the PM added.

Modi further said the BJP held its two-day executive meeting on July 2 and 3 here keeping in mind the love of people of Telangana for the party.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)